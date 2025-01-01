Australia Makes Confirmation Of Enrollment Mandatory For Student Visa Applications

Australia's Department of Home Affairs will now require applicants to submit a Confirmation of Enrolment (CoE) for student visa applications starting today, as per the official notice. This change applies to applications made on or after January 1, 2025, and does not affect those submitted before that date with a Letter of Offer.

The official notification states: "Failure to provide a CoE at the time of application will render the application invalid. Visa decision makers cannot assess an invalid application. An associated Bridging visa cannot be granted where the substantive visa application is not valid."

It further emphasises that this change will align the requirements for providing evidence of an intended course of study for both onshore and offshore student visa applications. The CoE requirement at the time of application demonstrates a stronger commitment from the student to study at the institution, which increases certainty for Australia's international education sector.

India is the second-largest contributor to international student enrollments in Australia, with 122,391 Indian students studying there between January and September 2023, according to the High Commission of India in Canberra. Popular study areas for Indian students include Business, Information Technology, Engineering, Science, and Hospitality. The similar educational systems in India and Australia make it easier for Indian students to adjust to life and studies in Australia.

Australia offers various student-related visas. The Student Visa (Subclass 500) allows students to stay in Australia for up to five years, depending on their course duration. The Student Guardian Visa (Subclass 590) is for parents or relatives of students under 18, allowing them to stay temporarily as long as the student's visa remains valid. The Training Visa (Subclass 407) permits individuals to gain practical experience or participate in professional development programs for up to two years.