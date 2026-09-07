Australia Blocks New International Students From Graduate Diploma Course

Australia has stopped new enrolments of international students in the Graduate Diploma of Management (Learning) course. The course, identified by code BSB80120, will no longer be available to new overseas students from October 5, 2026.

The decision was announced on September 4 by Julian Hill, Australia's Assistant Minister for International Education. The Australian Department of Education said this is the first time the government has used its new powers to cancel or suspend the registration of a specific course for international students.

Why has Australia stopped the course?

According to the Australian government, there is significant evidence that the course was being used by some non-genuine students to facilitate transfers while they were already in Australia.

The course was also linked to high rates of visa refusals and students not completing the course, the government said.

What happens to students already studying?

Students who have already started the course will not have to stop their studies. They can continue and complete the course with their current provider.

However, education providers will no longer be able to enrol new international students in the course from October 5.

The government said 452 VET providers are currently registered to offer the course to international students. There are 41,033 active Confirmations of Enrolment, including 15,772 students currently studying the course.

The Australian government has said the decision is specifically about this course and is aimed at protecting the quality and integrity of the country's international education and student visa systems.

This version is better for your beat because there is no unnecessary legal jargon, no complicated explanation of the legislation, and the reader immediately understands what happened, why it happened and what it means for students.