PGAT Admit Card 2024: Allahabad University Releases Hall Tickets, Details Here

AU PGAT 2024: The University of Allahabad has released the admit card for the Post Graduate Admission Test (PGAT) 2024. Students who registered for the entrance test can download the PGAT 2024 admit card by visiting the official website, aupravesh2024.cbtexam.in. They are required to enter their credentials such as login ID and password to access their admit card.

The exam will consist of a total of 300 marks with 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). There will be no negative marking for wrong answers in the exam.

AU PGAT 2024: Steps to Download Admit Card

Visit the official website, aupravesh2024.cbtexam.in.

Navigate to 'List of Application Forms' on the homepage.

Select your application form category.

Enter your login details.

Check and download your admit card.

Take a printout for future reference.

The official notification reads: "The results may be declared by the 1st week of July 2024. The counseling for admission for different courses may start from the 3rd week of July 2024."

PGAT 2024-25 will be conducted for various postgraduate courses such as PGAT-I (32 courses, along with LL.B., M.Com., and LL.M.) and PGAT-II (24 courses including B.Ed., M.Ed., MBA (RD), and MBA) in addition to the professional courses (M.C.A., M.Sc. Food Tech., M.Voc. Media Studies, and P.G.D.C.A.) offered by the Institute of Professional Studies (IPS).

The entrance exam for PGAT-I, LL.B., M.Com, and LL.M will be held in both online and offline modes. However, the entrance test for PGAT-II and IPS courses will be conducted in online mode only.