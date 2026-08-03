ATMA 2026 Registration Closing Today: Exam On August 9, Check Admit Card Release Date

ATMA 2026: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is set to close the registration window for the AIMS Test of Management Admissions (ATMA) 2026 today, August 3. Designed to evaluate students' aptitude for higher management education, the exam encompasses sections on verbal, quantitative, and analytical reasoning skills. Conducted online, ATMA is a nationally accepted entrance test accessible across all states of India, the exam body stated.

As per official information, the exam is recognised by over 200 top business schools across India, providing access to a number of post-graduate management programmes including MBA, PGDM, MCA, and MMS. According to the official exam structure, there will be 180 questions divided into six sections, that is, 30 questions in each section. The exam duration is 3 hours, as per the official notification.

ATMA 2026: Important Dates

Management aspirants can check the important exam-related dates below.

ATMA Exam Date: August 9, 2026

Admit Card Release Date: August 5, 2026

Result Date: August 12, 2026

Candidates must note that based on the official marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for each correct answer. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

Candidates must use their personal phone number, email ID, and Aadhar number for registration, the exam body stated. As per official information, 25 per cent concession in exam fee is applicable for women candidates. Additionally, 50 per cent concession is applicable for candidates belonging to north eastern states of India (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura).