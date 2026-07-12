ATMA July 2026 Exam Today: Check Important Exam Day Guidelines, Documents To Carry

The ATMA July 2026 Exam is being conducted today, July 12, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at designated test centres across the country. Candidates appearing for the exam must ensure they reach their allotted centre on time and carry all the required documents to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has advised candidates to download their ATMA July 2026 admit card and carry two printed copies to the examination centre.

ATMA July 2026 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the ATMA July 2026 Exam should carefully follow all instructions issued by the authorities to ensure a smooth examination process.

Applicants must report to the examination centre well before the reporting time mentioned on their admit card. Once the examination gates are closed, no candidate will be allowed to enter under any circumstances.

The computer-based test will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM, and candidates must complete the examination within the allotted time. No extra time will be provided for any reason.

After entering the examination hall, candidates should occupy only the seat allotted to them and wait for the invigilator's instructions before logging into the computer system.

They must also remain inside the examination hall until the official exit process begins.

Documents to Carry for ATMA July 2026 Exam

Candidates must carry all the required documents to the examination centre for verification. Missing any essential document may result in denial of entry. The following documents are mandatory:

Two printed copies of the ATMA July 2026 admit card

A valid original photo identity proof

A recent passport-size photograph affixed to the admit card

One copy of the ATMA 2026 registration form

A ballpoint pen for signing the attendance sheet

Candidates should also ensure that the details on the admit card and ID proof match to avoid any verification issues.