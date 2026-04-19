Assam HS Result 2026: When Will Class 12 Results Be Out? Here's What Past Trends Say

After the announcement of Class 12 board examinations of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, students can download them by visiting the official websites ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultassam.nic.in, results.ahsecregistration.in, and digilocker.gov.in, said the board.

The date and time for the result have not been announced yet; however, as per the past trends, the results are expected to be released in May 2026.

The Council says that the AHSEC Class 12 results will be announced through a press conference, where details such as overall results, pass percentage, district-wise performance, and gender-wise performance will be shared.

Looking at previous years, the results have been declared on different dates.

In 2025, the Class 12 results were announced on April 30, with the Arts stream recording 81.03 per cent, Science 84.88 per cent, Commerce 82.18 per cent, and Vocational 68.55 per cent pass percentages.

In 2024, the results were declared on May 9, with Arts at 88.24 per cent, Science at 90.29 per cent, and Commerce at 88.28 per cent.

In 2023, the Board announced the results on June 6, when the Science stream recorded 84.96 per cent, Commerce 79.57 per cent, and Arts 70.12 per cent.

The Class 12 board examinations for 2026 began on February 11 and concluded on March 16. The Board advises candidates to check the official website for more related details.