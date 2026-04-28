Assam HS Result 2026 Out: Direct Link To Check Class 12 Scores Here

The Assam State School Education Board has declared the Assam HS Result 2026 on Tuesday, April 28 for Class 12 students. Candidates who appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations can now check their results online through the NDTV Education website or official websites.
The Assam Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 11 to March 16, 2026. According to the board, a total of 3,30,798 students appeared this year for the Assam HS in science, arts, commerce and vocational streams.
How to Check Assam HS Result 2026 on NDTV Education Website?
- Visit the NDTV Education result portal: ndtv.com/education/results
- Look for "Assam Board Exam Results 2026" tab
- Click on the link for Assam Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026
- Enter the required credentials, such as name, email, phone number, state, board, class, stream, and roll number
- Submit the details
- The result will be displayed on the screen
How to Check Assam HS Result 2026 Through Official Website?
- Visit the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in or asseb.in
- Click on the Assam HS Result 2026 link on the homepage
- Enter roll number or required credentials
- Click on the Find Result button
- The result will appear on the screen
- Download the scorecard and keep a printout for future reference
Students can also access their digital marksheet through Upolobdha or DigiLocker app after the declaration.
Assam HS Result 2026 Details Mentioned on Scorecard
Candidates should verify the following details:
- Student's name
- Registration number
- Subject-wise marks
- Grade or division
- Overall result status
The online scorecard will be provisional. Students must collect the original marksheet from their respective schools later. Last year, the Assam Class 12 result was declared on April 30. More than 3,02,420 students appeared for the Higher Secondary examination in 2025.