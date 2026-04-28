Assam HS Result 2026 Out: Direct Link To Check Class 12 Scores Here

The Assam State School Education Board has declared the Assam HS Result 2026 on Tuesday, April 28 for Class 12 students. Candidates who appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations can now check their results online through the NDTV Education website or official websites.

The Assam Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 11 to March 16, 2026. According to the board, a total of 3,30,798 students appeared this year for the Assam HS in science, arts, commerce and vocational streams.

How to Check Assam HS Result 2026 on NDTV Education Website?

Visit the NDTV Education result portal: ndtv.com/education/results

Look for "Assam Board Exam Results 2026" tab

Click on the link for Assam Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026

Enter the required credentials, such as name, email, phone number, state, board, class, stream, and roll number

Submit the details

The result will be displayed on the screen

How to Check Assam HS Result 2026 Through Official Website?

Visit the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in or asseb.in

Click on the Assam HS Result 2026 link on the homepage

Enter roll number or required credentials

Click on the Find Result button

The result will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard and keep a printout for future reference

Students can also access their digital marksheet through Upolobdha or DigiLocker app after the declaration.

Assam HS Result 2026 Details Mentioned on Scorecard

Candidates should verify the following details:

Student's name

Registration number

Subject-wise marks

Grade or division

Overall result status

The online scorecard will be provisional. Students must collect the original marksheet from their respective schools later. Last year, the Assam Class 12 result was declared on April 30. More than 3,02,420 students appeared for the Higher Secondary examination in 2025.