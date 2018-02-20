ASTU Releases Assam CEE 2018 Exam Schedule; Check Details Here Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2018 schedule notification.

Share EMAIL PRINT Assam CEE 2018: ASTU Online Application Registration, Exam Schedule Released; Check Here New Delhi: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2018 schedule notification. CEE 2018 will be conducted for admission into first semester of B.E/B.Tech. Programme for the Session 2018-19 in the Engineering Colleges of Assam as authorized by the Government of Assam. According to the schedule, CEE 2018 will be held on April 29, 2018. The results will be published on May 10, 2018.



Assam CEE 2018: Important Dates



The CEE 2018 will be conducted by ASTU, Guwahati, for admission to Engineering Colleges of Assam as per the following schedule:





CEE 2018 submission of online applications opening: March 1, 2018

CEE 2018 submission of online applications closing date: March 21, 2018



CEE 2018 issue of admit cards online: April 9, 2018 onwards till the day of examination



Date of CEE 2018 examination: April 29, 2018 (Sunday)

CEE 2018 exam time: 11.00 am to 2.00 pm



Declaration of CEE 2018 result: May 10, 2018



For online submission of application and other details, candidates may visit the university website: www.astu.ac.in.



