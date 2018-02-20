ASTU Releases Assam CEE 2018 Exam Schedule; Check Details Here

Assam CEE 2018: Important Dates
The CEE 2018 will be conducted by ASTU, Guwahati, for admission to Engineering Colleges of Assam as per the following schedule:
CEE 2018 submission of online applications opening: March 1, 2018
CEE 2018 submission of online applications closing date: March 21, 2018
CEE 2018 issue of admit cards online: April 9, 2018 onwards till the day of examination
Date of CEE 2018 examination: April 29, 2018 (Sunday)
CEE 2018 exam time: 11.00 am to 2.00 pm
Declaration of CEE 2018 result: May 10, 2018
For online submission of application and other details, candidates may visit the university website: www.astu.ac.in.
CommentsEducation News