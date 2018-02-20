ASTU Releases Assam CEE 2018 Exam Schedule; Check Details Here

Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2018 schedule notification.

Updated: February 20, 2018 19:35 IST
New Delhi:  Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2018 schedule notification. CEE 2018 will be conducted for admission into first semester of B.E/B.Tech. Programme for the Session 2018-19 in the Engineering Colleges of Assam as authorized by the Government of Assam. According to the schedule, CEE 2018 will be held on April 29, 2018. The results will be published on May 10, 2018.

Assam CEE 2018: Important Dates

The CEE 2018 will be conducted by ASTU, Guwahati, for admission to Engineering Colleges of Assam as per the following schedule:


CEE 2018 submission of online applications opening: March 1, 2018
CEE 2018 submission of online applications closing date: March 21, 2018

CEE 2018 issue of admit cards online: April 9, 2018 onwards till the day of examination

Date of CEE 2018 examination: April 29, 2018 (Sunday)
CEE 2018 exam time: 11.00 am to 2.00 pm

Declaration of CEE 2018 result: May 10, 2018

For online submission of application and other details, candidates may visit the university website: www.astu.ac.in.

