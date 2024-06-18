Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2024 Result To Be Out Shortly, Check Details

Assam CEE 2024 Result: The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will announce the results of the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2024 soon. Candidates who took the exam can access their scorecards on the official website, The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will announce the results of the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2024 soon. Candidates who took the exam can access their scorecards on the official website, astu.ac.in, using their application numbers and passwords. The exam was held on June 2. Those who make the merit list will be allowed to take part in the counselling process.

Assam CEE 2024: Steps to Download Result

Go to the official website, astu.ac.in

Click on the Assam CEE 2024 result link on the homepage

Enter your login details and submit

Check and download the result

Take a printout of the PDF

"CEE-2024 ranks will be generated based on the total marks secured in all three subjects, i.e., Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. In case of a tie in total marks obtained, preference is given to the highest mark scored in Mathematics. If the tie still exists, then the highest mark obtained in Physics, followed by Chemistry, Date of Birth, and alphabetical order of name are taken into account sequentially," the official notification reads.

Assam CEE Result 2024: Top engineering colleges