Ashoka University Fellowship Applications To Close On March 23

Ashoka University has begun accepting applications for the 16th cohort of the Young India Fellowship (YIF), Class of 2026-27. The fellowship application is free and reviewed on a rolling basis. The deadline is set for February 23, 2026. The program offers opportunities to candidates from engineering, commerce, humanities, science, arts and various professional fields.

The Class of 2026-27 will include approximately 100 fellows. Candidates of any age and nationality, having received a recognised bachelor's degree in any subject by July 2026, can apply.Final-year students are also eligible.

YIF offers scholarships ranging from 25% to 100%, covering tuition, housing, and meal fees. Additionally, a stipend is provided for additional financial support to those in need. Approximately 10 outstanding candidates will receive Chancellor's Scholarships, which cover full tuition and housing fees. In the 15th cohort, the YIF Class of 2025-26, 59 percent of fellows received full or greater tuition waivers, 32 percent received full funding, including tuition, housing, and meals, and 24 percent of fully funded fellows received additional financial support. The university stated in its official press release that 17 fellows were declared Chancellor Scholars.

YIF is a one-year residential postgraduate diploma course based on interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary studies. Fellows study courses in approximately 18 different subjects, work on real-world projects, and strengthen their thinking and expression skills under the guidance of experts and senior alumni from various fields.