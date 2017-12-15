Arvind Kejriwal Addresses Harvard Kennedy School Delegation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia yesterday addressed a delegation of public policy students from the Harvard Kennedy School, the Delhi government said. The delegation was keen on understanding how the Delhi government has been delivering on its promises, especially in the sectors of health, education and infrastructure, it said. "As soon as we were elected to govern Delhi, we passed a strong anti-corruption legislation called the Jan Lokpal and cracked down on corruption at every level through the Anti Corruption Branch," Arvind Kejriwal said in a statement.Manish Sisodia said he was proud that Delhi invests almost a quarter of its Budget on education and close to 20 per cent on healthcare.