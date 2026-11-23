School Holiday: Schools will remain closed in several Indian states on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, for Guru Nanak Jayanti. States such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and others have announced a holiday for tomorrow, however, parents and students must note that the closures may vary depending on state government orders and individual institutions.

Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. In several states it coincides with Kartik Purnima, while Delhi's holiday calendar has marked November 24 for Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026: State-Wise Holiday List

Delhi: Schools across Delhi will remain closed on November 24, as per reports. The date is listed as a public holiday in the Delhi government's calendar to mark the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Also, several private schools have also announced a holiday for tomorrow.

West Bengal: Government and government-aided schools in West Bengal will remain closed on November 24, as per the official calendar. However, private schools may follow their own academic calendars. Therefore, students are advised to confirm the closure from their class teachers.

Uttar Pradesh: The state government's 2026 holiday calendar has listed November 24 as a holiday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima.

Bihar: According to the state's holiday calendar, schools across Bihar will observe a holiday on November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima.

Additionally, Punjab and Haryana have also marked November 24 as a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Moreover, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have also announced a public holiday, as per reports.

ALSO READ | Meet Neena Gupta: Mathematician Who Solved A 70-Year-Old Maths Problem

It is important to note that private schools may follow their own academic calendar, so students and parents should confirm through the school's official notice, WhatsApp group, or website before assuming a holiday.