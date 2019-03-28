APTRANSCO Announces 171 Vacancies For Engineering Graduates

APTRANSCO has announced 171 vacancies for Engineering graduates

Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APTRANSCO) will recruit 171 Assistant Executive Engineers. Eligible engineering graduates can apply for the recruitment on the APTRANSCO official website. The last date to apply for the recruitment is April 25, 2019 up to 7:00 pm. The last date to pay application fee is April 24, 2019. The corporation will conduct a written test for selection of candidates. Those who qualify in the written test will be called for document verification process in 1:1 ratio.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicant must have completed BE/B.Tech./ A.M.I.E, in Electrical and Electronics Engineering or equivalent qualification in a similar discipline from a recognized institute.

The upper age limit is 42 years as on February 1, 2019. SC/ST/BC candidates will be given 5 year relaxation in upper age limit and PH candidates will be given 10 years relaxation in upper age limit.

Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment online through official APTRANSCO website (http://aptransco.cgg.gov.in). General candidates have to pay Rs. 500 and SC/ST/BC/PH candidates have to pay Rs. 150 through online mode using Net-banking/Credit or Debit Card.

Selection Process

The written examination for selection of candidates will be conducted on May 19, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. The hall ticket for the written exam will be released a week before the date of the exam.

The question paper will have two sections. Section A will have questions on core academic curriculum of respective discipline worth 70 marks. Section B will have questions on analytical aptitude worth 30 marks.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.