APSCHE Releases AP PECET Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website - pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET - to check the results.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP PECET Counselling 2023 seat allotment result on Saturday (September 30). Those who took part in the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) counselling process for admission to physical education programs can check the seat allocation results at the official website. To obtain their seat allotment order, candidates should log in to the official website using their credentials, such as hall ticket number and date of birth. Additionally, students have the option to check allotments by selecting the college and branch.



Students who have been allotted seats must report to their allocated institutes/colleges between October 3 and 7, 2023, with their original documents for verification.



Steps to check AP PECET 2023 seat allotment result: