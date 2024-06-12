APSC To Release Admit Cards For Scientific Officer Recruitment Exam

APSC Scientific Officer Admit Card 2024: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the schedule for releasing admit cards for the recruitment exam of Scientific Officer and Junior Scientific Officer positions. The hall tickets will be available from June 18.

Candidates who have registered can access their admit cards by visiting the APSC's official website, apsc.nic.in, and entering their login credentials. The commission will conduct the screening test (OMR based) for recruitment to these positions in Forensic Science, Assam, starting June 23.

APSC SO, JSO Recruitment Exam 2024: Steps To Download Admit Card

Visit the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission, apsc.nic.in

Click on the APSC Scientific Officer admit card link on the homepage

Enter your login credentials

Open the admit card and download the PDF

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the admission process for the examination

"The Commission reserves the right to cancel the candidature of any candidate upon verification of their application form at any stage, even after the screening test, if it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility criteria or conditions as per terms," the APSC stated.