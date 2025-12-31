Apply Online For Scientist Positions At Research Institute of Biotechnology Hyderabad

The Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), Hyderabad is inviting online applications from Indian researchers with an excellent academic record for various posts of Scientists. CDFD Hyderabad is a Research Institute of Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC), Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology set up to undertake high quality basic research in frontier areas of modern biology. The deadline to fill the application form is February 18, 2026.

Vacancy is invited for the post of Scientist- IV and Scientist-III.

Scientist IV

Eligibility

Candidates must have 1st class MSc with nine years experience.

OR

1st class MTech / MD / MVSc / MPharm / MBiotech with eight years R & D experience.

OR

PhD or corresponding degrees in other disciplines with original work as evidenced by patents or publications.

Evidence of leadership with about five years of R & D experience.

Desirable qualifications

Candidate should have outstanding track record as a researcher in life sciences as evident by high quality scientific publications, research grant and / or supervision of PhD students.

Areas of interest: All areas of modern biology including but not limited to infection biology, synthetic biology / systems biology / genomics / disease biology.

Pay

Candidates will be eligible for a pay Matrix of level 12 with an initial basic pay of Rs 78,800.

Scientist - III (for Diagnostics Laboratory, CDFD)

Eligibility

First class MSc with five years experience.

OR

1st class MTech / MD / MVSc / MPharm / MBiotech with four years R & D experience.

OR

PhD with one year post-doctoral experience in the relevant field

Pay

The selected candidate will be entitled for a salary of pay matrix Level 11 with an initial basic pay of Rs 67,700.