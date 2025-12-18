Apply for Yokohama National University MEXT Scholarship 2026 To Study In Japan

Students aspiring to pursue higher education in Japan can apply for the fully funded Yokohama National University MEXT Scholarship 2026. The scholarship is offered by Japanese Government (MEXT) for students to pursue Master's and PhD programs at one of Japan's leading research universities. It will cover master's degree of two years duration and PhD degree of three years duration.

To avail the scholarship programme, the candidates are required to submit an English Proficiency Certificate from the last institution. They do not need to submit IELTS or GRE scores.

The scholarship will cover the following expenses of the candidate:

Full tuition fee waiver

Monthly stipend:

144,000 Japanese Yen for Master's students

145,000 Japanese Yen for PhD students

Additional monthly allowance (Japanese Yen 2,000-3,000)

Round-trip international airfare

Medical insurance and health coverage

Accommodation support

Eligibility criteria

Those applying for scholarship for a Master's degree must hold a recognised undergraduate degree. For PhD applicants, candidates must have a Master's degree or equivalent.

Applicants must demonstrate strong academic performance and research potential in order to become eligible for the scholarship. They will be required submit proof of English language proficiency certificate from the last university attended.

Yokohama National University (YNU), also known as Yokohama Kokudai or Yokokoku, is a national university located in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. Established in 1876 and granted national university status in 1949, YNU has grown into a globally recognised institution. The university is widely regarded for its research excellence, innovation and strong international collaborations.

Deadline

The deadline to apply for the Yokohama National University MEXT Scholarship 2026 is January 7, 2026.