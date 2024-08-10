Applications Open For Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Telecom Excellence Awards 2024

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification inviting nominations/recommendations for Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Telecom Excellence Awards 2024. The nominations are invited by the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications.

The award is given to students to encourage innovations in telecom sector.

The university body has requested the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to disseminate the information about the award among faculty, researchers and students. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the UGC for detailed information. The last date for filling the nominations is September 30, 2024.

The reward comprises of a cash prize of Rs 2 Lakh, shawl and a citation/ plaque. The awardees will be reimbursed airfare towards travelling to/from his place to the station where the award function is held and will also be paid a lump sum amount of Rs 7,500 towards incidental expenses.

"It is informed that this award has been instituted by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India to encourage innovations in telecom sector and stimulate/ inspire Telecom Skill ecosystem by rewarding the successful telecom skilled people and institutions of India annually for their exemplary and outstanding contributions in the areas of telecom innovations, skilling, services, manufacturing, applications in deploying telecom dependent sectoral solutions for different fields such as agriculture, commerce, health, education etc."

The nominations or recommendations for the award are invited from the universities technical/educational/ academic institutions on the online National Award Portal www.awards.gov.in. The nominations/ recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above portal.