Applications Invited To Conduct NTA Exams As Observers

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification inviting applications from serving and retired government officers as well as other categories of officers for conducting examinations as Observers for the NTA. Observers are NTA representatives entrusted with the responsibility to monitor all aspects of the conduct of examination and ensure that the exams are held in a punctual fair and transparent manner at the centre.



Observers appointed for a particular examination will be issued an appointment letter and a valid identity card. They will also be paid an honorarium for duty days as per NTA norms.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the NTA for registering in higher education or school education exam.



An official notification released by the NTA reads, "Observers have a dual role in the NTA test administration process. On one side, they assist site supervisor, invigilators, and other officials in conducting a fair and smooth examination; on the other side they certify that the examination practices have been followed as per the NTA guidelines. Observers need to ensure that provisions for PWD candidates are being followed as per norms."



The responsibility of the observers include carefully monitoring the information bulletin and other guidelines related to the exam. They need to be present at the mock drill which is normally held a day or two by the delivering agency. Observers will be required to participate in the briefing convened by Centre Head for invigilators, security persons/volunteers and all concerned staff about the important instructions, do's and don'ts of the conduct of the exam.



Observers will be responsible for candidates' entry and frisking plan, admit card verification through bar code reader and Identity proof verification, ensuring that prohibited items are not carried in, invigilation norms are followed among others.



Besides observing server connectivity and setting in control/ server room, observers need to observe/certify that Server Activation and question paper downloading is done with due diligence and as per confidentiality norms.