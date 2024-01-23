Applications Invited From Institutions For Engineering, Management Courses

The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has invited applications from existing institutions/universities for extension of approvals to offer programmes or courses in various streams. The council said that the stakeholders that wish to establish new technical institutions to offer BBA/BCA/BMS Programmes/Courses must submit online applications on 'National Single Window System (NSWS).

Existing Technical Institutions can seek approval for expanding courses by January 31, 2024. Also, the new technical institutions have a deadline till December 31, 2024 for establishing their institutions.

The deadline with penalty for the new and existing technical institutions/universities is February 7, 2024.

The last date for new and existing institutions that intend to offer BBA/BCA/BMS with or without other programme or courses is February 26, 2024.

The council has has invited applications from institutions to offer programmes and courses in Engineering and Technology, Town Planning, Design, Management, Computer Applications, Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT) and Applied Arts and Crafts. The applications have also been invited for running courses in Management and Computer Applications at undergraduate and postgraduate level in ODL and Online mode.

In an official notification, the council for technical education said, "Existing Technical Institutions / Institutions Deemed to be University / Universities (Central/State/Private) for Extension of Approval (EA) and New Institutions seeking approval to offer programmes)/ course(s) in Engineering and Technology, Town Planning, Design, Management, Computer Applications, Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT), and Applied Arts and Crafts."

The notification further added, "Existing / New Institutions/ Institutions Deemed to be University/ Universities (Central/State/Private) to obtain Approval for offering (or) intended to offer the Programme(s)/Course(s) in Computer Applications (BCA) and Management (BBA/BMS). Standalone Institutions / Institutions Deemed to be University/ Universities (Central/State/Private) to obtain Approval/ Recommendations/Extension of Approval for running the Programme(s)/Course(s) in Management and Computer Applications at Under Graduate/Post Graduate Level in ODL and (or) Online mode."