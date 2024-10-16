Applications Invited For NBEMS Diploma Final Theory December Examination 2024

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for NBEMS Diploma Final examinations December 2024. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of the NBEMS to submit the applications until November 4, 2024 till 11:55 pm. Registration forms for NBEMS Diploma Final Examinations – December 2024 can be submitted only online at https://natboard.edu.in

The edit window for all payment success applications will be open from November 7-10, 2024. The option to edit final and selective window to rectify deficient/incorrect images will be open from November 18-20, 2024. The admit cards for the exam will be available on the official website on December 10, 2024.

The NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Examination December 2024 will be held on December 13, 14 and 15, 2024 at various examination centers across the country. The last date for submission of 'Only Practical Examination' applications is December 31, 2024. The examination fee for theory and practical for NBEMS Diploma Trainees is Rs 5,250.

NBEMS Diploma Final is an exit examination leading to the award of NBEMS Diploma qualification in respective discipline. National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences conducts NBEMS Diploma Final Examination biannually in June and December every year. NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Exam is a two-stage examination comprising of theory and practical examination. An eligible candidate who has qualified the theory examination is permitted to appear in the practical examination. Those who fail to qualify the theory examination are required to reappear in the theory examination.