Applications Invited For Central Sector Scheme Of Scholarship

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the students who missed to apply for renewal of their scholarships online on National Scholarship Portal (NSP) to approach the Ministry of Education with valid documents for renewal.

An official notification by the UGC read, "This year (2023-24) it has been found that many eligible renewal applicants are yet to apply for renewal of their scholarship. It was pointed out that, as per the revised guidelines, the students who missed to apply for renewal of application online on NSP will be allowed to apply for renewal of scholarship for subsequent year on NSP, if he/ she fulfils eligibility condition for renewal".

The ministry has asked the higher educational institutions to spread the awareness about the scheme through appropriate measures to disseminate this among the students community. This will allow maximum number of students to avail the benefit of the scheme.

Ministry of Education invites applications under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP) central sector scheme of Scholarship through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) ever year.