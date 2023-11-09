Applications Invited For Admission To Sainik Schools, Check Details

Sainik Schools.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule for the All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 for class 6 and 9. The admissions are open for 33 Sainik Schools across the country. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to take admission here can fill the application forms by December 16, 2023.

The date of exam has been scheduled for January 21, 2024. The exam pattern will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) to be held in Pen paper mode. The examination fee for candidates belonging to the general category and wards of defence personnel and ex-servicemen/OBC is Rs 650. The exam fee for students belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes is Rs 500. The last date for payment of fee through debit/credit card or internet banking/UPI is December 16, 2023.

Students willing to take admission in class 6 at Sainik schools should be between the age group of 10-12 years as on March 31, 2023. Admission for girls is open for class 6, subject to availability of vacancies. The age criteria for female students is same as that of boys. For taking admission in class 9, candidates should be between the age group of 13-15 years as on March 31, 2024 and should have passed class 8 from a recognised school. Admission for girls is open for class 9, subject to availability of vacancies. Their age criteria is same as that of boys.

Sainik schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies for officers. Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved 19 New Sainik Schools, which operate in partnership with NGOs/private schools/State Governments. These approved New Sainik Schools function under the Sainik Schools Society. Admission to the Sainik School stream of class 6 of the New Sainik Schools, for the academic year 2024-25 is also through AISSEE-2024.