Applications Invited For 2025 Commonwealth Master's Scholarship In The UK

Ministry of Education has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the '2025 Commonwealth Master's Scholarship In The United Kingdom.' The scholarship is being awarded by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC), UK for pursuing full time Master's degree courses commencing from September/October 2025 in the UK.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Ministry of Education for detailed information. The entire application process will be conducted online. The applications are required to be submitted to the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission's Online Application System as well as on the Ministry of Education's Sakshat Portal. The Online Application System (OAS) for Commonwealth Scholarship Commission will begin from September 10, 2024 to October 15, 2024. The Ministry of Education (Sakshat Portal) will be active from September 10, 2024 to October 31, 2024.

Eligibility criteria

The scholarship is open to candidates who are citizen of India and are permanent resident of the country. The applicant must be available to start his/her academic studies in the UK by the start of UK academic year in September/October 2025.

By September 2025, the candidate applying must hold a first degree of at least upper second class (2:1) honours standard. In the Indian context, this means the candidate must have scored a minimum of 60 per cent marks in graduation. The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) will only fund one year taught Master's programme and will not fund MBA degrees.

The applicant must not be able to afford to study in the UK without this scholarship. The decision to select students for this scholarship rests with the CSC and Ministry of Education does not have any role in the selection, the notification added.