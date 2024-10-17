Application Deadline Extended For Admissions At School Of Open Learning DU



Department of Distance and Continuing Education (DDCE), School of Open Learning, University of Delhi will close the registrations for undergraduate, BLISc, MLISc and PGDADLAM admissions on October 31, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of DU SoL for detailed information.

The department offers courses in Arts / Humanities, Commerce and Management streams of study at the undergraduate (UGCF 2022) and postgraduate level. The undergraduate degree will be either a 3-year graduation or a 4-year graduation, with multiple exit options within this period, with appropriate certification/diploma.

Admissions are offered for several courses including BA, BCom, BA (H), BCom (H), BSc, BSc (H), MA, MCom, MSc and others.

DDCE has introduced BLISc, MLISc, and PGDADLM programmes within the Department of Library and Information Science at the School of Open Learning. These programmes effectively address the demand for skilled professionals crucial in library and information science domain.

Steps to register at SOL

Step 1: Visit the DU SOL admission website

Step 2: Click on the UG/ PG admission link

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter your details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the scanned copies documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save the application and click on submit

The University of Delhi established the Department of Distance and Continuing Education (DDCE), Faculty of Open Learning, and Open Learning Development Centre (OLDC) under the aegis of the Campus of Open Learning/School of Open Learning, University of Delhi in 2022.