APAAR ID Not Mandatory For NEET UG 2025

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification informing medical aspirants who would be appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2025, that APAAR ID is not mandatory for registrations. Aspirants can continue to register for the exam using other available means details which of will be mentioned in the information bulletin soon.

An official notification issued by the NTA had earlier asked the candidates to update their Aadhar credentials and integrate their APAAR ID. APAAR ID (previously called the Academic Bank of Credits or ABC ID) is designed to digitally store a student's academic credits and ensure a comprehensive record of their academic journey.

A previous notification by the NTA directed candidates appearing in the exam to link their Aadhaar with a valid mobile number for OTP-based authentication. Applicants were also required to update their credentials in Aadhar, preferably as per their class 10 Marksheet/Passing Certificate.

The registration process for NEET (UG)- 2025 will begin in due course of time. The agency has also released the syllabus for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG - 2025 on its official website. Candidates who wish to check the syllabus can visit the official website of the NTA for the complete list. NEET UG 2025 exam will be held in pen and paper mode in a single day and single shift.

National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions across the country. It serves as a gateway for admission to MBBS courses in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER, and other government institutions.