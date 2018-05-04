AP TET 2018 Notification Released; Exam In June The official notification for Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) has been released online at the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

AP TET 2018: Know How To Apply, Important Dates, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Other Details

New Delhi: Days after the Education Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao announced details of the AP TET and AP DSC recruitment, the official notification for Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) has been released online at the official website aptet.apcfss.in. The exam will be held from June 10, 2018 till June 21, 2018. Online applications can be submitted at cse.ap.gov.in. This year a total of 10351 teachers will be selected through the test. Result of AP TET 2017-2018 was released in March. For APTET 2017 Paper I, 1,71,052 candidates have appeared while 1,81,304 candidates sat for Paper II. 58,472 appeared for Paper III which was introduced last year.



This is the 7th AP TET. The exam will be held at 13 districts in the State; also at Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. Candidates will be able to exercise their option for the required district and session for the exam from May 25 to May 29, 2018. APTET Certificate / Marks Memo shall be valid for a period of 7 years from the date of TET examination in accordance with NCTE Guidelines.



Teaching job aspirants can find other details of the recruitment from the notification.



On the other hand, APPSC will release notification for AP DSC teacher recruitment in July 7, 2018. The month long registration process will continue till August 9, 2018. AP DSC teacher recruitment will be conducted by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission. The AP DSC exam is held for teacher recruitment and this year onwards the State Public Service Commission will conduct it. The recruitment is usually held for the posts of School Assistant (Languages, Non Languages), Language Pandit, Physical Education Teacher and secondary grade teacher.



