AP TET 2018 Notification Released; Exam In June

This is the 7th AP TET. The exam will be held at 13 districts in the State; also at Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. Candidates will be able to exercise their option for the required district and session for the exam from May 25 to May 29, 2018. APTET Certificate / Marks Memo shall be valid for a period of 7 years from the date of TET examination in accordance with NCTE Guidelines.
Teaching job aspirants can find other details of the recruitment from the notification.
CommentsOn the other hand, APPSC will release notification for AP DSC teacher recruitment in July 7, 2018. The month long registration process will continue till August 9, 2018. AP DSC teacher recruitment will be conducted by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission. The AP DSC exam is held for teacher recruitment and this year onwards the State Public Service Commission will conduct it. The recruitment is usually held for the posts of School Assistant (Languages, Non Languages), Language Pandit, Physical Education Teacher and secondary grade teacher.
