AP POLYCET 2019 Result Announced

AP POLYCET 2019 result has been released

AP POLYCET 2019: Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) result has been released. AP POLYCET is conducted for admission to Diploma programmes which are offered at polytechnic institutes in Andhra Pradesh. The result is available on the official website and several other result portals like Manabadi etc. Students who appeared for the AP POLYCET exam can check their result using their examination roll number.

AP POLYCET 2019 Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to AP POLYCET official website or Manabadi.com.

Step two: Click on the result link for AP POLYCET.

Step three: Enter your roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

AP POLYCET 2019 result will have the following information:

Total marks

Qualifying status

Rank

Marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics

The counselling schedule for candidates who have qualified in the AP POLYCET exam will be released soon. Students should follow the official website for counselling schedule and process.

