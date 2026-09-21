AP PGECET 2026 Revised Counselling Schedule: Check New Registration Dates

The Higher Education Department, Andhra Pradesh has extended the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2026 counselling registration and fee payment process.

Those eligible to participate in the postgraduate engineering admission process can now complete the counselling registration process via the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till September 27, 2026 as per the revised schedule.

According to the eligibility criteria, the minimum passing criteria for the reserved category is 45%, however, 85% of the seats in each course are reserved for the local candidates of Andhra Pradesh. Whereas, the remaining 15% will be unreserved seats for the local and non-local applicants. Along with it candidates must be Indian nationals and must hold a relevant bachelor's degree with 50% marks from an AICTE or UGC approved institutes.

AP PGECET 2026 Revised Counselling Schedule

Candidates must check the revised counselling dates for the AP PGECET 2026 below:

Last date to register: September 27, 2026

Online verification of uploaded certificates: September 19 to September 28, 2026

Web options entry: September 23 to 29, 2026

Option-change facility: September 30, 2026

Seat Allotment Result: October 4, 2026

Self-joining and reporting to the allotted institutes: October 5 to 8, 2026

Documents Required for AP PGECET Counselling 2026

Applicants must keep the following documents mentioned below ready in scanned format for uploading and verification

GATE or GPAT Scorecard Provisional or Degree Certificate Marks Memo of Qualifying Examination SSC or Equivalent Memo Study Certificates from Class 10 to Graduation / Residence Certificate (for private study candidates) Aadhaar Card / Household Card Integrated Community Certificate (for BC/SC/ST candidates) Residence Certificate of Parent (10 years in AP, excluding employment outside) Transfer Certificate

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and ensure timely submission of documents and preferences.