AP ICET Results 2019 Soon @ Sche.ap.gov.in; Direct Link Here

AP ICET results 2019: Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test or the AP ICET results 2019 will be released today. The AP ICET results will be hosted at the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE). The results will be announced on sche.ap.gov.in. The AP ICET was held on April 26 in two sessions --10 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The official answer key was released on the same day of the exam. The AP ICET is held annually by AP SCHE for granting admission to MBA and MCA courses in the State. The scores of the AP ICET will also be considered for admission through lateral entry process in second year of MCA. The exam is conducted by Sri Venkateswara University on behalf of the council.

"AP ICET -2019 results will be declared on 08.05.2019 at 11:30AM," says a statement posted on the official website of AP ICET 2019. But, the results have not been released yet (as of 1.38 pm, May 8, 2019).

The AP ICET test is designed to measure the candidate's ability to think systematically, to use the verbal and mathematical skills and to assess his/her aptitude for admission into MBA/MCA programme. AP ICE is an objective type test and there were 200 questions of multiple choices.

APICET-2019 was conducted in two sessions based on the same syllabus, same pattern for candidates having same eligibility criteria. Since the question paper was different for each session, there is a possibility that the candidates compare themselves about the variation in the difficulty level of questions. AP SCHE has decided to adopt a normalization process to eliminate any such variations in the difficulty level of various sessions.

