Andhra Pradesh AP ICET Exam Hall Ticket Released

AP ICET 2019 Hall Ticket Released: Know How To Download

Hall tickets have been released for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test or the AP ICET. The AP ICET is held annually for granting admission to MBA and MCA courses in the State. The scores of the AP ICET will also be considered for admission through lateral entry process in second year of MCA. The exam is conducted by Sri Venkateswara University on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher education. The AP ICET will be held on April 26 in two sessions-10 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The official answer key will be released on the same day of the exam.

The question paper will be bilingual.

AP ICET result will be released on May 6. Last year the result was declared on May 12.

"Since the question paper will be different for each session, there is a possibility that the candidates compare themselves about the variation in the difficulty level of questions," said the exam conducting body. "However, it may be noted that utmost care will be taken so that all the papers are of same standard. Further, it is decided to adopt a normalization process to eliminate any such variations in the difficulty level of various sessions," it added.

