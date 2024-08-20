Andhra Pradesh ICET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Steps To Download

AP ICET Counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2024 Round 1 seat allotment results. Students who registered for the counselling process can check the seat allotment result by visiting the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP ICET 2024 Counselling Allotment Results: Steps To Check

Visit the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in

Click on the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result link on the homepage

Enter your login details, such as Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth

Check your result and save it

Take a printout of the result for future reference

AP ICET Counselling 2024: Revised Schedule

Allotment of Seats for First Phase Counselling: August 20

Self-Reporting and Reporting to Colleges: August 20 to August 24

Commencement of Classes: August 22

Vacancy Position Submission to APSCHE: August 27

The ICET is an entrance examination conducted by the APSCHE for admission into Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programs in Andhra Pradesh.

Eligibility for MCA and MBA Programs

MCA

Candidates must have passed BCA/Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science Engineering or an equivalent degree

Alternatively, candidates must have passed B.Sc./B.Com./B.A. with Mathematics at the 10+2 level or at the graduation level (with additional bridge courses as per the norms of the concerned university)

They must have obtained at least 50% marks (45% for reserved category candidates) in the qualifying examination

MBA