Andhra Pradesh ICET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Steps To Download

AP ICET Counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2024 Round 1 seat allotment results. Students who registered for the counselling process can check the seat allotment result by visiting the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in.
AP ICET 2024 Counselling Allotment Results: Steps To Check
- Visit the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in
- Click on the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result link on the homepage
- Enter your login details, such as Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth
- Check your result and save it
- Take a printout of the result for future reference
AP ICET Counselling 2024: Revised Schedule
- Allotment of Seats for First Phase Counselling: August 20
- Self-Reporting and Reporting to Colleges: August 20 to August 24
- Commencement of Classes: August 22
- Vacancy Position Submission to APSCHE: August 27
The ICET is an entrance examination conducted by the APSCHE for admission into Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programs in Andhra Pradesh.
Eligibility for MCA and MBA Programs
MCA
- Candidates must have passed BCA/Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science Engineering or an equivalent degree
- Alternatively, candidates must have passed B.Sc./B.Com./B.A. with Mathematics at the 10+2 level or at the graduation level (with additional bridge courses as per the norms of the concerned university)
- They must have obtained at least 50% marks (45% for reserved category candidates) in the qualifying examination
MBA
- Candidates must have a degree of a minimum of three years' duration with Mathematics as one of the subjects in SSC
- They must have obtained at least 50% marks (45% for reserved category candidates) in the qualifying examination