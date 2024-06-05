AP EAPCET: Results To Be Out Soon For Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada is soon expected to release the results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) Engineering exam. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download their scorecards from the official website– cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

After the declaration of results, candidates who qualify the exam will have to appear for the counselling process. Based on the counselling, they will be allotted seats in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes in colleges across the state.

After qualifying the exam, candidates will be offered admission to the following courses:

Engineering

Biotechnology

BTech in Dairy Technology

Agricultural Engineering

Food Science and Technology

BSc in Agriculture

Horticulture

Veterinary Sciences

BPharmacy

Pharma (D)

The AP EAMCET engineering exam 2024 was conducted between May 18-23.

Candidates will be required to score s minimum of 40 (i.e 25%) out of 160 for OC and BC candidates. There is no minimum qualifying marks for SC and ST candidates.