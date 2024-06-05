Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

AP EAPCET: Results To Be Out Soon For Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test

Candidates are allotted seats in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy programmes in colleges across the state.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Link Copied
AP EAPCET: Results To Be Out Soon For Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada is soon expected to release the results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) Engineering exam. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download their scorecards from the official website– cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

After the declaration of results, candidates who qualify the exam will have to appear for the counselling process. Based on the counselling, they will be allotted seats in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes in colleges across the state.

After qualifying the exam, candidates will be offered admission to the following courses:

  • Engineering
  • Biotechnology
  • BTech in Dairy Technology
  • Agricultural Engineering
  • Food Science and Technology
  • BSc in Agriculture
  • Horticulture
  • Veterinary Sciences
  • BPharmacy
  • Pharma (D)

The AP EAMCET engineering exam 2024 was conducted between May 18-23. 

Candidates will be required to score s minimum of 40 (i.e 25%) out of 160 for OC and BC candidates. There is no minimum qualifying marks for SC and ST candidates.

Show full article
Comments

India Elections | Read Latest News on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live on NDTV.com. Get Election Schedule, information on candidates, in-depth ground reports and more - #ElectionsWithNDTV

Follow us:
AP EAPCET, AP EAMCET, Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
QS Rankings 2025: World's Top 10 Universities
AP EAPCET: Results To Be Out Soon For Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test
TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card To Be Out Soon
Next Article
TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card To Be Out Soon
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;