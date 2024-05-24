AP EAMCET: Engineering Answer Key Out For Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada has released the answer key for the AP EAMCET/ AP EAPCET 2024. The answer key have been released for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) Engineering exam.

Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download the official answer keys and question papers at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. In case, the students are dissatisfied with any answer in the key, they can file objections to the AP EAPCET answer key 2024. The objection window for the AP EAMCET Engineering 2024 will remain open until 10 am on May 26.

The answer keys for the Agriculture and Pharmacy exam were released on May 23. The Agriculture and Pharmacy objection window will be active till May 25.

The AP EAMCET engineering exam 2024 was conducted between May 18-23. The results are expected to be announced in June. The counselling schedule for the AP EAMCET 2024 will be announced later.

Steps to check AP EAMCET Engineering Answer key 2024