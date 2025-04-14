AP SSC Exam 2025: When To Expect Class 10 Results

AP SSC Results 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), is expected to announce the AP SSC or Class 10 results soon. Once released, the results will be available on the board's official website: results.bse.ap.gov.in. The AP Class 10 board exams were started on March 17 and concluded on March 31, 2025.

Based on past trends, the AP SSC 2025 results are expected to be announced in mid-to-late April. The press conference will include details such as the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and the names of toppers.

AP SSC Results 2025: Steps To Check On Official Website:

Visit the official website: bieap-gov.org

On the homepage, click on the 'AP SSC Result 2025' tab

You'll be redirected to the login window

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth, then click submit

Your AP SSC marksheet will appear on the screen

Download and print a copy for future reference

Students can also check results on NDTV. Here are the steps to check results:

Visit the NDTV education portal: ndtv.com/education/results

Look for the tab specifying Class 10 and Class 12 results

Enter your roll number and other required details

Once submitted, your result will be displayed on the screen

In 2024, BSEAP declared the Class 10 results on April 22. The exams were conducted from March 18 to March 30, 2024. The overall pass percentage stood at 86.69%, with boys securing a pass rate of 84.32%, while girls outperformed them with 89.17%. A total of 6,16,615 students appeared for the exams last year.

