Anna University Annual Convocation In December

The 39th annual convocation of Anna University is to be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at the Vivekananda Auditorium, College of Engineering, Guindy Campus, Anna University, Chennai - 600 025. According to a statement from the varsity, all the Ph.D. degree holders will receive the degrees in-person and the first rank holders of full time Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.), Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) and Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) degree programmes offered at the University departments and affiliated colleges will receive the degrees and gold medals in-person during the Convocation.

"All other candidates will be receiving Degrees IN-ABSENTIA. Among the persons who have been called in person, only Gold Medalists of B.E./B.Tech./B.Arch. degree programmes shall be permitted to receive the degrees on the dais," said the statement from Anna University.

The convocation admit cards will be sent to all the candidates who will be receiving the degrees in-person.

The list of first rank holders of full time B.E./B.Tech./B.Arch. degree programmes has been published on the University web site (www.annauniv.edu) and also communicated to the respective colleges.

In this regard, they are directed to contact the respective college Principals and the Controller of Examinations, Anna University Chennai - 25 (email id: coe@annauniv.edu), the varsity said.

