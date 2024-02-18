Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 Registration Ends Today, Check Details

AP TET 2024: The exams for Paper I and Paper II are scheduled to take place from February 27 to March 9.

The registration window for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 is set to close today. Interested and eligible individuals who have not applied so far can apply by visiting the official website of the Department of School Education.

The online mock test will be accessible starting February 19, 2024, while admit cards can be obtained from February 23 onwards.

AP TET 2024 Registration: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website.

Select the AP TET 2024 registration link on the home page.

Input the registration details and submit.

Complete the application form and submit the required application fees.

Click the "submit" button and download the page.

Retain a printed copy for future reference.

The exams for Paper I and Paper II are scheduled to take place from February 27 to March 9, 2024. These exams will be held in two sessions: the first session from 9.30am to 12 noon and the second session from 2.30pm to 5pm.

The final results will be declared on March 14, 202



