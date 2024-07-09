Andhra Pradesh ECET 2024 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out On July 10

Andhra Pradesh ECET 2024: The Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will announce the AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result on July 10, as per the official website. Candidates who have participated in the counselling round can check the seat allotment result by visiting the official website, ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP ECET 2024 Seat Allotment: Steps To Check Result

Go to the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage, click on the AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result link available

Enter the login credentials

Check the seat allotment result displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference

However, the classes will start by July 15, according to the official schedule.

Andhra Pradesh ECET 2024: Counselling Process

The process includes registration, document verification, web options entry, option changes, seat allotment, and self-reporting. Document verification will be carried out online for most candidates, except those who are Persons with Disabilities (PwD), CAP, scouts and guides, NCC, and sports and games, whose document verification will take place at designated help centers.

Verification officers at help centers will review the uploaded certificates online. If all certificates are clear and accurate, the officer will approve them.

The AP ECET 2024 results were announced on May 30. The exam, held on May 8, is for admission into the second year of lateral-entry engineering, pharmacy, and architecture programs.

Andhra Pradesh ECET 2024: Counselling Fee

Students in the Open Category (OC) and Backward Class (BC) categories need to pay Rs 1,200, while SC and ST candidates are required to pay Rs 600.