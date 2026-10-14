Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For 2,721 Posts, Check Details

Andhra Pradesh DSC Notification 2026: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released the short notification for the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) Recruitment 2026, announcing 2,721 tentative vacancies for teaching and related posts. The notification was issued on October 13, 2026, for recruitment under the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Test (APTRT) 2026. The vacancies include School Assistants, Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), principals and physical education posts. Interested candidates should note that the detailed notification, including eligibility criteria, application dates and examination schedule, is expected to be released on or before November 3, 2026.

Click here: AP DSC Short Notification 2026 PDF

AP DSC Notification 2026: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive covers 2,721 tentative vacancies across general schools, special education institutions and other educational managements. The post-wise vacancy distribution is given below.

School Assistant (SA): 906 posts

906 posts Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT): 1,205 posts

1,205 posts School Assistant (Special Education): 150 posts

150 posts Secondary Grade Teacher (Special Education): 200 posts

200 posts Principal: 30 posts

30 posts Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): 81 posts

81 posts Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 113 posts

113 posts Physical Director (PD): 2 posts

2 posts Physical Education Teacher (PET): 34 posts

Out of the total vacancies, 2,111 posts are for general schools, 350 are for special education, and 260 are under societies and other educational managements. Candidates should note that these vacancies are tentative and may be revised in the detailed notification.

AP DSC 2026: Application Details

Detailed notification: Expected on or before November 3, 2026

Expected on or before November 3, 2026 Application start date: To be announced

To be announced Last date to apply: To be announced

To be announced Examination date: To be announced

To be announced Application mode: Online

Online Examination mode: Objective-type Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Objective-type Computer-Based Test (CBT) Official website: tet2dsc.apcfss.in

The detailed notification will provide information about educational qualifications, professional eligibility, age limits, application fees, selection criteria and examination dates. Candidates should visit the official website regularly and read the complete notification before submitting their applications.