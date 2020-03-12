AMU Research Scholar Selected To Attend 70th Lindau Nobel Laureates Meet

A total of 660 young scientists and researchers from 101 countries will attend the meet.

Mantasha Idrisi, a PhD student from the Department of Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has been selected to attend the 70th Lindau Nobel Laureates meeting. She is among the 20 Indians who have been selected to attend the meet.

On her selection, Mantasha said, "It is a lifetime opportunity to meet and discuss my research with the stalwarts in their respective fields".

A total of 660 young scientists and researchers from 101 countries from all over the world have been selected to meet 70 Nobel Laureates for cross-generational and interdisciplinary exchange at Lindau in Germany from June 28 to July 3.

The meeting will help her in exploring different approaches, developing interaction with diverse groups of researchers and stakeholders and bringing new ideas to AMU on her return, said Omar Peerzada, Public Relations Office, AMU.

She will also present a report of the meeting at the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India in New Delhi.

Last year, in the 69th Lindau Nobel Laureates meet, Mohammad Adnan, a PhD student from IIT Delhi was selected. Mohammad Adnan, who completed his schooling from Azamgarh, had finished his B.Sc from AMU and had topped the M.Sc. examination in 2015.

Every year since 1951, Nobel Prize winners in chemistry, physics, physiology and Medicine meet at Lindau to discuss the issues of importance in their respective fields with students from around the world.

