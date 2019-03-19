IIT Delhi Research Scholar Selected For 69th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meet

Mohammad Adnan hails from Azamgarh.

Azamgarh-born Mohammad Adnan, a Ph.D. student at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D), has been selected to take part in the prestigious Lindau Nobel Laureate meeting in Germany.

He will get an opportunity to interact with over 30 laureates from the field of science for a week. The Lindau meeting will be held from June 30 to July 5.

Mohammad Adnan was selected for his research on the emission properties of organic and inorganic materials. The Lindau meeting will be held from June 30 to July 5.

The researcher from the Department of Physics at IIT-D is working on high intensity ultra-fast light matter interaction of special kind of metal organic framework, which is useful for advance optoelectronic device.

According to the Lindau Nobel website, "Once every year, more than 30 Nobel laureates convene in Lindau to meet the next generation of scientists: 500-600 undergraduates, Ph.D. students and post-doctorate researchers from all over the world."

Mohammad Adnan told IANS he had sent his application to the Department of Science and Technology of the government, which vetted his credentials and research work and then forwarded the application to the Lindau committee.

"I am excited to attend this meeting. I will get a chance to interact with so many Nobel laureates at one place," he said, adding he also won a Newton-Bhabha Fellowship in February under which he will be visiting the Cambridge University from July to November this year.

Mohammad Adnan, who completed his schooling from Azamgarh, finished his B.Sc from Aligarh Muslim University and topped the M.Sc. examination in 2015.

Every year since 1951, Nobel Prize winners in chemistry, physics, physiology and Medicine meet at Lindau to discuss the issues of importance in their respective fields with students from around the world.

