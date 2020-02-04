AMU Gets New Proctor

The order to this effect was issued by AMU on Tuesday, February 4.

Professor Mohd Wasim Ali, Department of Law, has been appointed as the Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The order to this effect was issued here on Tuesday, February 4, according to a statement from the varsity.

The development came amidst the ongoing student' protests in the campus and their demands included resignation of top university officials for "failing" to secure justice for those who were allegedly the victim of police excesses during the recent anti-CAA protests.

As Proctor, Prof Wasim, will be responsible for maintaining the law and order in the University and for acting as liaison between University and district administration.

A distinguished academician, Prof Wasim has been a member of the AMU Court (2011-2012); Academic Council (2011-2012); Board of Studies, Department of Law and Board of Studies, Centre for Women Studies.

His vast administrative experience includes duties of Member-in-Charge, Department of Properties and Waqfs; Associate Member Incharge, Department of Properties and Wakfs; Provost, Dr B R Ambedkar Hall; General Coordinator, Residential Coaching Academy (RCA); Assistant Superintendent of Examination, RCA; Tabulator of Results; Scrutiny Officer, Department of Law and In charge, Extra-Mural Lecture Programme, Department of Law.

With a teaching experience extending over 20 years, Prof Wasim has published more than 26 articles and research papers in journals of national and international repute and presented a number of papers in national and international conferences. He has supervised four Phds and guided 21 dissertations.

Click here for more Education News