AMU Faculty Becomes First Indian To Receive IADR Fellowship

Dr Saima Yunus Khan is Chairperson of Department of Paediatrics and Preventive Dentistry, at ZADC, AMU

Dr Saima Yunus Khan, Chairperson, Department of Paediatrics and Preventive Dentistry, Dr Z A Dental College (ZADC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) accomplished an exemplary feat as she became the first Indian to be conferred with the prestigious IADR Fellowship in the field of dental research, a statement from the varsity said.

The International Association of Dental Research (IADR) John Clarkson Fellowship is awarded to obtain training and experience in dental public health at the Children's Hospital Research Institute of the University of Manitoba, Canada for a period of five months.

Dr Saima will receive an amount of 15, 000 US Dollars and the Fellowship will be announced officially during the opening ceremonies of the IADR/ AADR/ CADR General Session and Exhibition in Washington DC, USA on March 18, 2020.

The Fellowship is awarded to only one post doctoral investigator every two years.

Dr Saima had chosen to work at University of Manitoba from a choice of other centres of excellence in USA and Canada.

She will submit the report of her work to the IADR Division and the IADR Global Headquarters in the USA.

Earlier, Dr Saima was conferred with the International College of Dentists Fellowship (South East Asia region), Pierre Fauchard Academy Fellowship and Outstanding Scientist Award and she is an editorial member of E Cronicon Dental Science Journal, Acta Scientifica and Journal of Dentistry, Oral disorders and Therapy.

The IADR is a US-based nonprofit organization with over 10,000 individual members worldwide, dedicated to driving dental, oral and craniofacial research to advance health and well-being worldwide through discovery and dissemination.

The purpose of the IADR John Clarkson Fellowship is to allow investigators to obtain training and experience in dental public health at a center of excellence.

Click here for more Education News