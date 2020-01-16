Exams Postponed In Aligarh Muslim University

The exams were scheduled after the reopening of University following the extended winter vacations.

All examinations in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have been postponed. The decision was taken in a meeting of the deans of faculties, principals of colleges and polytechnics and other functionaries under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor on January 15.

"Fresh schedule of the leftover examinations will be prepared by the respective Deans/Principals and will be notified separately," said the AMU in a communique released by its Public Relations Office.

However the schedule of classes will not be changed, said the Controller of Examinations, AMU. The classes have commenced today in In Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Unani Medicine, Faculty of Management Studies and the Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology.

In Faculties of Law, Commerce, Science, Life Sciences and Agricultural Sciences classes will commence on January 20; while in the Faculties of Arts, Social Sciences, International Studies and Theology, Polytechnics and the Community College classes will commence on January 24.

The exams, which had begun before the commencement of winter vacation, were postponed after a student protest allegedly turned violent. The violence began as students tried to hold a march for their counterparts in Jamia Millia Islamia, who had faced a police crackdown after their protest ended in a pitched battle with cops.

Winter vacation in AMU was extended till January 12.

