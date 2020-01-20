AMU Announces Fresh Dates For Rescheduled Examinations

Winter vacation in AMU was extended till January 12.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has announced fresh dates for commencement of the left over examinations in different faculties. According to a notification from Mujib Ullah Zuberi, Controller of Examination, the left over examinations in Faculty of Unani Medicine and Z H College of Engineering and Technology, barring B. Tech and B.E final year will start on January 27, while, examinations at the Faculty of Medicine will commence from February 1 and final year B. Tech and B.E examination will be held from February 10.

Faculties of Law, Commerce, Science, Life Sciences, Management Studies and Agricultural Sciences are scheduled to start the examinations from January 30.

Faculties of Arts, Social Sciences, International Studies and Theology, Polytechnics and the Community College will start left over examinations from February 3.

The exams were scheduled after the reopening of University following the extended winter vacations.

The exams, which had begun before the commencement of winter vacation, were postponed after a student protest allegedly turned violent. The violence began as students tried to hold a march for their counterparts in Jamia Millia Islamia, who had faced a police crackdown after their protest ended in a pitched battle with cops.

