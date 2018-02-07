Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham's Campus To Come Up In Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today laid the foundation stone for Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham s campus at Nowluru village near here.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham's Campus To Come Up In Andhra Pradesh Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today laid the foundation stone for Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham s campus at Nowluru village near here. The Mata Amritanandamayi Math, a charitable group, is setting up the Vidyapeetham, a deemed-to-be university, with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore. It will be spread over 200 acres. This is the third major educational institute, after SRM and the Vellore Institute of Technology, to come up in Amaravati, the new capital of Andhra Pradesh.



"This will be our seventh campus after Coimbatore, Amritapuri, Kochi, Mysuru, Bengaluru and Faridabad. Focus will be on research, higher education and human values at our institution," Vidyapeetham Vice-Chancellor Venkat Rangan said on the occasion.



Director Sadasiva Chaitanya said admissions here would begin in July 2018 for courses like Computer Science, Information Technology and MBA.



"Starting with 300 this year, we expect to reach a student strength of 2,000 by 2020," Chaitanya said.



"The Amaravati campus, once completed, will offer the full complement of courses including engineering, management, medicine, humanities, arts and sciences, bio-technology, nano sciences, philosophy, yogic sciences and ayurveda.



"It will tie ups with some top-ranked universities globally," Chaitanya added.



