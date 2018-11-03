Allahabad High Court Stays Admission Through NEET In Ayurveda, Unani Colleges

The court passed the order on the writ petition filed by PK Chaudhary and others.

The Allahabad High Court Friday stayed till November 12 admissions in Ayurveda and Unani colleges through NEET on the basis of lowered percentage marks. The Centre, in consultation with the Uttar Pradesh government, had taken a decision to reduce the percentage for granting admission through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Hearing a bunch of petitions on the issue, Justice Vivek Chaudhary of the Lucknow bench said Friday, "Till the next date of listing, no further admission with regard to the Ayurveda and Unani medical colleges shall be made by the respondents on the basis of reducing percentage through NEET."

At the time of hearing, principal secretary, medical and health, of the state government was present in the court. It was submitted on behalf of the petitioners that there is no age limit provided under law for admission to Ayurveda and Unani medical colleges, but while taking admission through NEET, the age limit is 25 years.

"Though there is no requirement of having English subject in Class XII, such a condition is imposed in NEET. Similarly, for admission in Unani colleges, the law makes Urdu language compulsory but no test with regard to the knowledge of Urdu is made a condition in NEET," the petitioners pleaded.

Thus, a large number of qualified students have remained out of the examination process for Ayruveda colleges and no student gets a chance for Unani medical colleges.

Citing these reasons, the petitioners challenged the admission procedure through the NEET with regard to the Ayurveda and Unani medical colleges.