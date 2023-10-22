All You Need To Know About Ireland's Appeal For International Students

The Irish govt's financial support for universities helps keep tuition costs low. Representative image

For international students considering Ireland, multiple factors elevate it to a prominent destination. Ireland offers globally renowned education across a range of fields, fostering skill development and innovation. The primary medium of instruction is English. Post-study work visa enables graduates to actively pursue employment opportunities. Its universities consistently rank in the top five per cent, ensuring the delivery of high-quality education. Government support effectively keeps tuition costs at an affordable level, while the cost of living remains reasonable. Sufficient job opportunities in sectors such as technology and pharmaceuticals result in strong employment prospects.

Diverse educational offerings

Ireland's universities are known for promoting innovation and creativity among students. The institutions consistently rank among the top five per cent in global university rankings, emphasizing their commitment to quality education. The Irish government monitors these educational institutions to ensure uniformity in the quality of education, maintaining high standards.

Language advantage

The medium of instruction in Irish universities is English, making it an ideal choice for international students, particularly those from India. English proficiency is crucial for admission, and students must submit certificates from authorized test providers like IELTS or TOEFL. With English as the primary language and a population that predominantly speaks it, Ireland eliminates language barriers, making it an attractive destination for international students.

Affordable education



One of the most significant benefits of studying in Ireland is its affordable education. The government's financial support for universities helps keep tuition costs low. For instance, the cost of studying at Maynooth University is approximately 7,000 Euros, making it more economical than many other European institutions.

Work opportunities

Ireland offers good job opportunities, especially in sectors like pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and technology. Renowned companies like Google, IBM, LinkedIn, Pfizer, Microsoft, Facebook, and Apple have established their European operations in the country, creating employment prospects for students. With an employability rate of 80-96% in many Irish institutes, students can easily find work and develop relevant job skills, aided by the Irish Third-Level Graduate Scheme. Part-time work options are also available, allowing students to support their living costs.

Post-study visa opportunities

Ireland's post-study visa facilities are among the most favorable for international students among all EEA member countries. Under the Irish Third-level Graduate Scheme, students from non-EU countries can stay in Ireland after completing their studies to search for employment or apply for a work permit. This program allows them to work full-time for up to 40 hours per week. Students with a bachelor's degree can stay for one year, while those with a master's degree can stay for two years. Finding employment can lead to obtaining a Green Card or a Critical Skills Employment Permit, further enhancing career prospects.

Safe and friendly environment

Ireland's reputation for safety and friendliness makes it a preferred choice for international students. The country ranks high in the Global Peace Index and the happiness index, ensuring a secure and welcoming atmosphere. Irish people are known for their warm and friendly nature, contributing to a sense of belonging for students.

Visit the official website of the Higher Education Authority for detailed information about courses, scholarships, and visa policies.