All India Law Entrance Test 2027 Notification Out; Applications Begin August 7, Check Schedule

AILET 2027: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has released the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2027 notification for admission to its Five-Year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and LL.M. programmes for the academic session 2027-28. As per the official notification dated July 23, 2026, the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2027 will be conducted on December 13, 2026 (Sunday) from 2 PM to 4 PM across India. The university has also announced that the admission notification and online application forms will be available on the official website from August 7, 2026. Candidates should regularly check the portal for updates.

Click here: AILET 2027 Notification PDF

AILET 2027: Important Dates and Exam Schedule

Candidates can check the key dates announced by NLU Delhi below:

Notification released: July 23, 2026

July 23, 2026 Online application forms available from: August 7, 2026

August 7, 2026 AILET 2027 exam date: December 13, 2026 (Sunday)

December 13, 2026 (Sunday) Exam timing: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Courses offered: Five-Year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and LL.M.

Five-Year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and LL.M. Academic session: 2027-28

How to Apply for AILET 2027?

Candidates can complete the application process on time by following these steps:

Visit the official NLU Delhi website once the application window opens.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill in the online application form with the required details.

Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates should complete the All India Law Entrance Test 2027 application process within the stipulated timeline and stay updated through the official NLU Delhi website.