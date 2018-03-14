Albert Einstein's 139th Birthday: His Life As A Student And Influence On Physics Albert Einstein was born on this day in 1879, in Ulm Germany.

Albert Enistein would have celebrated his 139th birthday today New Delhi: On this day in 1879, in Ulm Germany, one of the two pillars of modern physics, Albert Einstein was born. While Albert Einstein is most famous for his Theory of Relativity, most school students would associate his name with the equation 'E=mC2 '. The equation is called the mass-energy equivalence. Einstein developed both General and Special Theory of Relativity. His mass-energy equivalence had a major impact on the development of atomic energy.





He won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1921 for his explanation of the photoelectric effect.





Einstein's Education and Influences



Albert Einstein attended elementary school at the Luitpold Gymnasium, Munich. He felt stifled by the schools rigid approach to education which did not encourage originality and creativity among its students. He struggled to fit in within the system of the school and once was even told by a teacher that he would not amount to anything in his life.





Despite his struggle at school, his early life was marked by an inquisitive nature and curiosity. One of the earliest influences on Einstein was Max Talmud, who was a Polish Medical student who often dined with his family. He became a kind of an informal tutor for Einstein and introduced him to a series of books called 'Popular Books on physical Science' which prompted Einstein's Curiosity on the nature of light.





Einstein's family later moved to Milan, Italy while Einstein remained behind in Munich to complete his schooling. He however dropped out of school and dodged military duty when he came of age and joined his family in Milan.





He later went on to join the Swiss Federal Polytechnic School in Zurich, on the basis of excellent marks he scored in Mathematics and Physics in an entrance test. He still had to complete his pre-university education first, and so he attended a high school in Aarau, Switzerland helmed by Jost Winteler.



After graduating, he would find work as a referral clerk in a Swiss Patent Office. His job left him with enough time to carry on his exploration of ideas which he had developed during his time at the Polytechnic School.





In 1905, he published four papers in Annalen der Physik, which was one of the best known physics journals of his time. While two focused on photoelectric effect and Brownian movement, the other two outlined the equation'E=mC2' and his special theory of relativity.





Einstein would, in 1915, publish his paper on General Theory of Relativity and win a Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921.





Albert Einstein remains one of the most prominent figures of Modern Physics and an inspiration to many who came after. In 1993, a Nobel Prize was awarded for the discovery of gravitation waves which was predicted by Einstein. In 1995, Nobel Prize was awarded to discoverers of Bose-Einstein condensates. Many physicists even now are working to find a unified theory of everything, which was Einstein's dream.





